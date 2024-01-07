Horizon Financial Services LLC Buys 5,371 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.5% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $36.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

