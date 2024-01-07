Horizon Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.43. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $56.17.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.