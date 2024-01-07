Horizon Financial Services LLC Has $10.12 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 8.1% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $10,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,998,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,319,000 after buying an additional 1,788,450 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,437,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,093,000 after buying an additional 896,503 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,881,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,276,000 after buying an additional 9,729,561 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,412,000 after buying an additional 91,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $218,092,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $47.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.33.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

