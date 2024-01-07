Horizon Financial Services LLC Has $12.04 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 9.7% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $12,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 398,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 152,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $63.18 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $49.56 and a twelve month high of $65.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.50.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

