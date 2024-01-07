Horizon Financial Services LLC Has $2.89 Million Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 696.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000.

ICVT stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.17.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

