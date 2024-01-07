Horizon Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,257 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises 3.5% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,449,000 after purchasing an additional 40,338 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 647.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 646,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,078,000 after buying an additional 560,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

BKLN stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.01.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

