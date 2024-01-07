Horizon Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,939 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 1.3% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,703.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2,863.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $53.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.23. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.