Horizon Financial Services LLC Purchases 5,047 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 4.6% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 64,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 98.4% during the third quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 52,048 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $45.55 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.16.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

