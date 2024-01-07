Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) & Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Head to Head Contrast

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) and Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Horizon Technology Finance and Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance 1 1 1 0 2.00 Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential downside of 15.57%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out -6,596.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.1% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance $79.19 million 5.73 $21.15 million ($0.02) -680.66 Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance -2.31% 17.04% 7.31% Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries. It seeks to invest in companies in the United States.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities that are rated Baa/BBB or above by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Massachusetts Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Massachusetts Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on January 12, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

