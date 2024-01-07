Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.80.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUBG shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.
Hub Group stock opened at $88.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.59. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $104.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.
Hub Group shares are scheduled to split on Monday, January 29th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, January 29th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, January 29th.
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.22). Hub Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Hub Group’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
