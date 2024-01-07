Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUBG shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

Hub Group Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 57.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter worth $63,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group stock opened at $88.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.59. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $104.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Hub Group shares are scheduled to split on Monday, January 29th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, January 29th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, January 29th.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.22). Hub Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Hub Group’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hub Group

(Get Free Report

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.