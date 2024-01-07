Hunting (LON:HTG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $269.30

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 269.30 ($3.43) and traded as high as GBX 289 ($3.68). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 281.50 ($3.58), with a volume of 204,108 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.35) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £464.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4,021.43, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 278.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 269.79.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools and components for oil and gas and energy industries. The company operates through Hunting Titan, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific segments. The Hunting Titan segment manufactures and distributes integrated and conventional gun systems and hardware related products.

