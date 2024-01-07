Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells $30,360.00 in Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,519 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,922.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Mccartney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $31,137.00.

On Monday, November 6th, John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $30,540.00.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $99.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.55. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.51 and a 12 month high of $113.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.88 and its 200 day moving average is $98.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $358.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.04 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 17.16%. Research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HURN. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Stock Analysis on Huron Consulting Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after buying an additional 589,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 351.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,973,000 after buying an additional 535,936 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1,758.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,789,000 after buying an additional 376,523 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,300,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,892,000 after buying an additional 128,274 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

