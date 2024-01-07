Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Stock Holdings Boosted by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 138.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,783 shares during the period. Hyatt Hotels makes up approximately 1.9% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $403,292.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,304.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $403,292.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $549,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,143.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on H. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.33.

NYSE H traded up $1.84 on Friday, hitting $128.37. The stock had a trading volume of 548,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,959. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $92.56 and a one year high of $133.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.14.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.25%. On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.39%.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

