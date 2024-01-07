IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Purchased by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 231.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IAC by 113,402.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,113,000 after acquiring an additional 14,539,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IAC by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,639,000 after acquiring an additional 109,526 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of IAC by 6.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,534,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,549,000 after acquiring an additional 347,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IAC by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,563,000 after acquiring an additional 101,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IAC by 8.0% during the first quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,173,000 after acquiring an additional 135,879 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $52.00 on Friday. IAC Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.39 and a twelve month high of $69.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.94 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. IAC had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IAC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

About IAC

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

