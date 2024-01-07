IDEX Biometrics ASA Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, January 9th (OTCMKTS:IDXAF)

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, January 9th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, January 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, January 9th.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Stock Performance

Shares of IDXAF stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.17. The stock has a market cap of $34.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter. IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative net margin of 592.76% and a negative return on equity of 156.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX Biometrics ASA will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile

IDEX Biometrics ASA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells fingerprint authentication solutions in Norway, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies.

Further Reading

