IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 9,232 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,210 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,232 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $23,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Raymond James upped their price objective on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.08. 8,029,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,508,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

