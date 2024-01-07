IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $24,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 44.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its position in American Tower by 1.6% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in American Tower by 16.1% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V boosted its position in American Tower by 5.3% during the second quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

American Tower Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE AMT traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.28. 1,871,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.72 and its 200-day moving average is $187.40. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

