IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 864,118 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 24,116 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $38,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.04. The company had a trading volume of 12,646,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,005,926. The firm has a market cap of $173.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

