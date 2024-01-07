IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 9,878 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 273,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,878 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $20,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,341,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,991,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.54. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.87 and a 52 week high of $88.29.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GILD. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.87.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

