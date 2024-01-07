IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.9% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $68,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after buying an additional 824,597,013 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 900.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,903,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $419.42. 2,344,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,536. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.21 and a 1 year high of $428.36. The firm has a market cap of $393.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $408.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Barclays dropped their target price on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total value of $48,590,139.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,172,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,914,253,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total value of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares in the company, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

