IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $19.21 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,780 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $19,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth about $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 2,142.9% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.50.

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.06. 2,170,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,913. The firm has a market cap of $137.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $189.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

