IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $30.08 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,862 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $30,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 71.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Intuit by 95.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.67.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $589.02. The stock had a trading volume of 838,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,204. The company has a 50-day moving average of $571.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $527.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $164.87 billion, a PE ratio of 64.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.62 and a fifty-two week high of $631.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

