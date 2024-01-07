IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $41.49 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 0.5% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $41,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.69, for a total value of $3,100,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,296,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,564,550.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.69, for a total value of $3,100,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,296,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,564,550.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,536 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total transaction of $660,729.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,048.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,118,833 shares of company stock worth $271,293,321. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.14.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $251.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,575,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,733,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $243.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.55 and a fifty-two week high of $268.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.91 and a 200-day moving average of $222.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

