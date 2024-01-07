IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,444 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $29,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.89. 34,197,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,589,016. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.91. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $197.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

