IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 1,556 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $21,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 266.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Elevance Health during the second quarter worth $39,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ELV stock traded down $4.81 on Friday, hitting $480.03. The stock had a trading volume of 804,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,936. The business has a 50 day moving average of $468.76 and a 200 day moving average of $458.01. The stock has a market cap of $112.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $508.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Read Our Latest Report on ELV

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.