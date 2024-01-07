IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 2,875 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $25,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.51. 2,577,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,142,103. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The firm has a market cap of $122.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.38.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.92.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

