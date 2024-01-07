IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,878 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $15,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after buying an additional 537,992,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,161,014,000 after buying an additional 1,005,328 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,882,219,000 after buying an additional 3,348,650 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,791,379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,463,845,000 after buying an additional 551,835 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,183,166 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,391,507,000 after buying an additional 368,745 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,156,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.77. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $137.95.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.62.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

