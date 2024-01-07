IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $17,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Lam Research by 97,796.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,274,197,000 after acquiring an additional 130,958,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,186,837,000 after acquiring an additional 389,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,029,550,000 after acquiring an additional 92,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,615,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,976,863,000 after acquiring an additional 632,690 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $732.40. 818,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,831. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $420.36 and a 1 year high of $801.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $714.50 and a 200-day moving average of $670.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

