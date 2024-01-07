IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 3,521 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,518 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $15,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 806.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 82,838 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 641,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $89,147,000 after purchasing an additional 98,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total value of $31,706,009.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 693,049,391 shares in the company, valued at $112,738,344,433.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total transaction of $31,706,009.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 693,049,391 shares in the company, valued at $112,738,344,433.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 577,492 shares of company stock worth $91,212,323 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $163.37. 4,544,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,992,260. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $164.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

