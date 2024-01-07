IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 41,090 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 41,090 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $30,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.3% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 264,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $53,815,000 after purchasing an additional 23,763 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.42.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.5 %

UNP traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.91. 2,290,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.89. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $246.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

