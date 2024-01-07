IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

Several research firms recently commented on IGMS. Bank of America cut IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IGM Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 87,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $520,403.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,977,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,902.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $43,777.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,804.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 87,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $520,403.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,977,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,902.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,600 shares of company stock valued at $164,181 over the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 120.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 22,833 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,653,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,522,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,280,000 after buying an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $4,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.25. IGM Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $27.92.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12,873.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

