Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 1.9% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW opened at $257.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.93. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.06 and a fifty-two week high of $265.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.90.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

