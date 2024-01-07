Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $370.70

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 370.70 ($4.72) and traded as high as GBX 381.22 ($4.85). Impax Environmental Markets shares last traded at GBX 379.50 ($4.83), with a volume of 523,867 shares.

The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,581.25 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 370.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 381.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 0.34.

In related news, insider Stephanie Eastment purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.62) per share, for a total transaction of £6,534 ($8,320.39). 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

