Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.60.

IMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.47. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $44.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 10.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3619 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 38.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 71.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 27,189 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth $4,110,000. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

