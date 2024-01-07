Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRT. StockNews.com began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $19.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.23 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $15.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 246.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 82,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 322,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 24,287 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 170,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 37,034 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $950,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $630,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

