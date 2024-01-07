Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.93.

Infosys Trading Up 0.2 %

INFY opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.18. Infosys has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,327,000 after buying an additional 180,888 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 33.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,687,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,085,000 after purchasing an additional 932,570 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Infosys by 1.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,192,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,628,000 after purchasing an additional 60,159 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Infosys by 28.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 132,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 29,184 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the third quarter worth about $388,000. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

