Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.20% of Ingersoll Rand worth $50,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IR. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Shares of NYSE IR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.80. 2,066,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,831. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.63. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.84 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.28%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

