Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Shares Purchased by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 10.0% during the second quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. WorthPointe LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $217,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average of $31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

