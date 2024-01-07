Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS:PDEC opened at $34.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $699.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

