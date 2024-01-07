Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of Innovotech Inc. (CVE:IOT – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as high as C$0.10. Innovotech shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Innovotech Trading Up 33.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$3.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10.

Innovotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innovotech Inc offers assay kits used in growing microbial biofilms for research purposes in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers InnovoSIL, a silver periodate antimicrobial compounds for medical applications; MBEC Assay kit, a petri dish for biofilms, which are used for research and medical device testing of microbial biofilms; and AgreGuard, an antimicrobial for crop protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.