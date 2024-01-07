Insider Buying: Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) CEO Purchases $19,001.22 in Stock

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) CEO Susan P. Kennedy bought 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $19,001.22. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,298.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cadiz stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Cadiz Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $5.80.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 64.96% and a negative net margin of 1,686.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cadiz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadiz by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,264,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,254,000 after buying an additional 1,515,325 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Cadiz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $810,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadiz by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,713,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after buying an additional 1,137,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Cadiz by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 71,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 15,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.

