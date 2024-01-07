Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells $97,344.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $97,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Arista Networks Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $230.92 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $240.68. The company has a market cap of $71.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.50.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Arista Networks
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.