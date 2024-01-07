Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells $97,344.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $97,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $230.92 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $240.68. The company has a market cap of $71.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

