Insider Selling: AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Insider Sells $158,400.00 in Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,326,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,502,616.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Michael Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $162,400.00.

On Friday, November 17th, Brian Michael Brown sold 15,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $124,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $146,800.00.

On Monday, October 9th, Brian Michael Brown sold 4,044 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $28,308.00.

AvePoint stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 0.85. AvePoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $8.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02.

AvePoint ( NASDAQ:AVPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $72.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.01 million. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVPT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AvePoint by 227.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,390,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AvePoint by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,382,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AvePoint by 243.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,143,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,449 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AvePoint by 949.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,604 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AvePoint by 274.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,835,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

