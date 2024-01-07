Insider Selling: Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Director Sells $32,380.60 in Stock

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $32,380.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,183.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Terence Bartlett Jupp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,804 shares of Dril-Quip stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $41,347.68.

Dril-Quip Price Performance

Shares of DRQ opened at $22.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $765.63 million, a P/E ratio of -448.00 and a beta of 0.91. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $35.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $117.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.88 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Dril-Quip by 36.8% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,206,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,158,000 after acquiring an additional 593,982 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Dril-Quip by 365.7% during the third quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 697,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after acquiring an additional 547,859 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Dril-Quip by 29.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,517,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,690,000 after acquiring an additional 345,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dril-Quip by 27.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,363,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,410,000 after acquiring an additional 292,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Dril-Quip during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,170,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

