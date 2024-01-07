Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Sells $120,840.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $120,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,087,139.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of KTOS stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average of $16.61. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $274.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.91 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.
