Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Sells $120,840.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $120,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,087,139.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average of $16.61. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $274.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.91 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 29,108 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after acquiring an additional 190,343 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 22,960 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,572,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after purchasing an additional 294,143 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

