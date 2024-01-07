Insider Selling: Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Director Sells $21,025.50 in Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) Director Manisha Shetty Gulati sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $21,025.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,595.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Model N Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of MODN opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average is $27.30. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Model N from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Model N from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MODN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the first quarter valued at about $1,340,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in Model N by 7.3% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 56,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in Model N by 77.3% during the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 39,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 17,367 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Model N during the second quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Model N by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,238,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter.

About Model N

(Get Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.