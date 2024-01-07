Insider Selling: SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Sells $40,520.48 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $40,520.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,039.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

SIBN opened at $20.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $29.51.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. Equities research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SI-BONE

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 37.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 46,086 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter valued at $220,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 8.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter.

SIBN has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

