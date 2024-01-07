Insider Selling: Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Director Sells $211,650.00 in Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $211,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,691,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,860,715.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eren Bali also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Eren Bali sold 4,188 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $67,008.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $221,100.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $178,350.00.

Udemy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Udemy stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. Udemy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $16.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $184.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.04 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.14%. Equities analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Udemy during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Udemy by 58.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Udemy by 1,347.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

