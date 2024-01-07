Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) COO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $191,730.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 175,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,244,005.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jim Wassil also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

On Wednesday, November 1st, Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $141,780.00.

Vaxcyte Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $59.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.16. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $65.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the second quarter valued at about $429,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 38.0% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,614,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,609,000 after purchasing an additional 444,122 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the second quarter worth about $399,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,421,000 after purchasing an additional 575,951 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 28.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 860,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,995,000 after buying an additional 192,639 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCVX. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Get Our Latest Report on PCVX

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.