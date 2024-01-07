Insider Selling: Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $18.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VKTX. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 237.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,498,000 after buying an additional 171,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,928,000 after buying an additional 5,034,102 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 21,586.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,961,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,007,000 after buying an additional 2,947,905 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after buying an additional 30,613 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Articles

